Kevin Keatts Explains Shakeup to NC State Basketball Starting Lineup
NC State basketball improved to 11-16 overall and 4-12 in ACC play via its 85-73 home win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-8, 11-5 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
In Kevin Keatts' opening statement to the media, the eighth-year Wolfpack head coach expressed his satisfaction after watching his players bounce back from Wednesday night's 97-73 road loss against rival UNC:
"Give our guys a lot of credit. I mean, obviously, when we left Carolina, we didn't like anything about the way we played in the first half.
"But if there was a silver lining [versus the Tar Heels], the silver lining was we played really, really good in the second half, and then Paul McNeil played well.
"And so, hence, I wanted to shake the [starting] lineup up. And I looked at a couple of different situations and decided to insert Paul into the lineup. And obviously, proud of him — career-high 24 points.
"Dontrez Styles had a double-double. Michael [O'Connell] had 13 assists.
"I thought our defense was really, really good. It's a good Wake Forest team. And obviously, we did a good job. I thought we were locked in.
"We just did not like the way we played on Wednesday. And obviously, I give these guys a lot of credit...We punch the clock every day. And no matter what the situation is, we're looking at a one-game situation. And I'm proud of our guys for how we responded and played."
The Wolfpack next faces a road test against the Syracuse Orange (11-16, 5-11 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPNU).
