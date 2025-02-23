All Wolfpack

Kevin Keatts Explains Shakeup to NC State Basketball Starting Lineup

The NC State basketball leader noted his pride in the Wolfpack's resiliency this week.

NC State basketball improved to 11-16 overall and 4-12 in ACC play via its 85-73 home win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-8, 11-5 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

In Kevin Keatts' opening statement to the media, the eighth-year Wolfpack head coach expressed his satisfaction after watching his players bounce back from Wednesday night's 97-73 road loss against rival UNC:

"Give our guys a lot of credit. I mean, obviously, when we left Carolina, we didn't like anything about the way we played in the first half.

"But if there was a silver lining [versus the Tar Heels], the silver lining was we played really, really good in the second half, and then Paul McNeil played well.

"And so, hence, I wanted to shake the [starting] lineup up. And I looked at a couple of different situations and decided to insert Paul into the lineup. And obviously, proud of him — career-high 24 points.

"Dontrez Styles had a double-double. Michael [O'Connell] had 13 assists.

"I thought our defense was really, really good. It's a good Wake Forest team. And obviously, we did a good job. I thought we were locked in.

"We just did not like the way we played on Wednesday. And obviously, I give these guys a lot of credit...We punch the clock every day. And no matter what the situation is, we're looking at a one-game situation. And I'm proud of our guys for how we responded and played."

The Wolfpack next faces a road test against the Syracuse Orange (11-16, 5-11 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPNU).

