NC State Basketball Rookie Stuns Demon Deacons in Raleigh
Behind 15 points from senior Dontrez Styles and seven from freshman Paul McNeil in the first half, NC State basketball entered the break against the visiting Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a surprising 40-34 lead on Saturday afternoon.
But Wake Forest battled back, enjoying a 61-56 advantage with 8:23 to play. It felt like Kevin Keatts' various Wolfpack lineups would, for the umpteenth time this year, fail to counter punches with consistent buckets of their own during critical junctures in the second half.
That wasn't the case. Back-to-back threes from Michael O'Connell and Jayden Taylor gave NC State a 62-61 lead with 7:30 to play, sparking an 18-2 run that stretched the margin to 11 at 74-63 with under two minutes left on the clock.
And the Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) never looked back, bouncing back from Wednesday night's 97-73 loss at UNC with an 85-73 victory over the Demon Deacons (19-8, 11-5 ACC) in the Lenovo Center.
Styles poured in 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field, adding 10 rebounds, one assist, and one block before fouling out with 51.1 ticks remaining. McNeil outdid Styles, posting a career-high 24 to go along with his four boards, three dimes, and one steal.
NC State shot 29-for-58 from the field, 13-for-32 from long range, and 14-for-17 at the charity stripe.
Keatts and his Wolfpack, who have won two of their past three outings after enduring a nine-game losing streak, will now gear up for a trip north to face the Syracuse Orange (11-16, 5-11 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPNU).
