Kevin Keatts on NC State Basketball Doubters: 'We Do Not Get Ranked'
One would think NC State basketball will see a ranking by its name next week should the Wolfpack go 2-0 at this week's Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, beginning with a bout against No. 13-ranked Purdue in LionTree Arena at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (FS1).
ALSO READ: NC State Newcomer Excels 'Playing to His Strengths'
After all, despite being the only unbeaten squad in the ACC, the 5-0 Wolfpack hasn't received even a single vote in any AP Top 25 Poll this go-round. And of course, last season's bunch didn't make its debut in the rankings until popping up at No. 10 after miraculously winning the ACC Tournament and reaching the program's first Final Four in 41 years.
Before that, Keatts and his Wolfpack hadn't been ranked since the 2022-23 team made its lone appearances for two weeks in February of that campaign.
"You think about it: we don't get ranked," Keatts said about his program when asked for his thoughts on getting ignored by voters this year. "We haven't been ranked. But the fortunate thing about it is, you know, at the end of the year, we were No. 10 in the country — and really, probably should have been a little bit higher than that when you go to the Final Four.
"I mean, if I ever define this program about how we we've been ranked, then we would be really low. I have a lot of respect for folks who rank, and I have a lot of respect for every team that's in the top 25. But that's not our motivation here.
"Our motivation is to try to have a great year, try to repeat as the ACC champion, and make another run. And if it means not being ranked is a good thing for us, then we'll take it."
ALSO READ: NC State Coach Has 'No Idea' What Wolfpack Will Learn in San Diego
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.