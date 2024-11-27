NC State Basketball: Only One Undefeated Team Left in ACC
Any team can play top-shelf foes and lose. But not every team can face lower-quality opponents and refuse to lose. And at this early juncture, no matter the straightforward explanation for this being the case, Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball team is now the only unbeaten member of the collectively struggling ACC, which has been stacking up losses in ranked and unranked matchups.
The Wolfpack garnered that honor on Tuesday when Stanford, the only other previously unbeaten ACC team in non-conference action, tasted its first defeat at the hands of Grand Canyon, 78-71, at the Acrisure Holiday Classic in California.
Meanwhile, the ACC's only two ranked representatives, the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils and No. 12 UNC Tar Heels, are now a combined 0-4 versus opponents currently sitting among the top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Again, anybody could go 0-4 against such foes.
Duke lost to No. 1 Kansas, 75-72, in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, and UNC quickly followed suit with an 85-72 loss to No. 4 Auburn in their Maui Invitational semifinal battle.
NC State basketball looks to improve to 6-0 and demand respect when the Wolfpack faces its toughest test to date on Thanksgiving Day. The defending ACC champions, thus far ignored by voters in light of their No. 344-ranked strength of schedule, square off against No. 13 Purdue in the opening round of the Rady Children's Invitational, tipping off in San Diego at 3 p.m. ET (FS1).
