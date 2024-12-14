NC State Basketball Comeback Efforts Come Up Short at Kansas
The opening minutes of the NC State basketball team's road test against the No. 10-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (8-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon didn't play out the way the unranked Wolfpack (7-4, 1-0) had hoped when they arrived in the famed Allen Fieldhouse. NC State was frigid from the field, and the efficient Jayhawks enjoyed a 15-0 lead just over five minutes into the game.
But the Wolfpack battled back, once again demonstrating the resilience that has been on display from Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad all season long thus far. At halftime, after heating up a smidge and outscoring the Jayhawks, 30-23, across the last 14 minutes and change before the break, the Pack had narrowed the gap to 38-30.
Unfortunately for State, Kansas ripped off a quick 6-2 run out of the gates in the second half and answered every Wolfpack comeback attempt from there on out, as the Jayhawks prevailed, 75-60, ultimately winning by the margin that they built in the opening minutes of the contest.
NC State senior forward Ben Middlebrooks was the Wolfpack's most consistent producer across both halves. He finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
State shot only 36.8 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Kansas knocked down 56.6 percent of its field goal attempts.
Plus, the Jayhawks outrebounded the visitors, 36-26, and delivered a 19-9 advantage in the assist department.
Next up for NC State is a home bout against Rider on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
