Walk-On Creates Lasting Memory in NC State Basketball Win Over Tribe
In the NC State basketball team's 84-61 home win over the William & Mary Tribe on Friday night, junior walk-on KJ Keatts recorded the Wolfpack's final bucket with 24 seconds remaining on the clock, marking his first points as a collegian.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound guard out of GRACE Christian School in Raleigh, son of eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts, was on the floor for only 42 seconds of mop-up duty. And he didn't post any other stats in the contest.
Even so, his determined drive and contested shot off the glass, captured by the NC State basketball social media team in the following post, earned a water-bottle celebration from this teammates in the locker room and left a smile on his father's face in the postgame presser.
"Oh, it was great," Kevin Keatts said. "I mean, I don't know what he was doing. He came to a jump stop. And then he got the up-and-under, and he made a great play. So, I was happy for KJ. They threw a little water on him. I didn't know how quick he was until he was running when that water was being tossed on him. But I'm happy for him.
"I mean, he works. You know, him and Jordan Snell, those guys work really hard behind the scenes to prepare us — just like a lot of freshmen do — and just to see the ball go in for him, I'm very happy for him."
In addition to securing his place on the Wolfpack scoring list, KJ Keatts holds the distinction of being the only player in the game to shoot 100 percent from the field, albeit via his lone attempt.
Entering the game, he had logged 24 minutes across 17 appearances with the Wolfpack, tallying two rebounds. He was 0-for-3 from the field for his career.
Now, make that 1-for-4.
NC State, 5-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season, will now gear up for its first matchup outside the friendly confines of the Lenovo Center. The squad battles the No. 6-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, the program that ended the 2023-24 Wolfpack's magical Final Four campaign, in the opening round of the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (FS1).
