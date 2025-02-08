List Cut on Tap: NC State Basketball Eyes TJ Crumble
Lutheran East High School (Ohio) stretch forward TJ Crumble hasn't reported an offer from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts. But according to a post from MADE Hoops' Travis Graf following his chat with Crumble this week, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound junior's recruitment includes the Wolfpack, along with Texas A&M, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Creighton, Wisconsin, and Ohio State.
In mid-January, Crumble checked out the Texas A&M Aggies, marking his first official visit. Meanwhile, he's targeting next Friday, Valentine's Day, as the date for his first list cut, as his list of full-fledged suitors has grown to well over two dozen.
Given the fact Crumble mentioned the Wolfpack's involvement, it wouldn't be surprising to see NC State basketball, offer or not, advanced to the next stage for the physical talent.
TJ Crumble stacks up at No. 101 overall in the 2026 cycle, No. 15 among power forwards, and No. 3 in Ohio, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
The NC State basketball recruiters haven't landed any 2026 pledges yet. Their active wishlist includes a handful of targets, mostly of the four-star variety.
