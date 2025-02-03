NC State Basketball Signee Gets Ranking Bump After Falling Elsewhere
Over at 247Sports, Christ School (N.C.) four-star and 2025 NC State basketball recruiting prize Zymicah Wilkins has dropped 40 spots since summer to No. 119 overall in the 2025 rankings. One could view that as concerning when it comes to his potential to shine as a freshman in Raleigh next season.
However, On3 has the 6-foot-8, 240-pound bruiser trending in the other direction. In that site's latest 2025 rankings update this week, Wilkins skyrocketed 29 notches to No. 78 overall.
Meanwhile, according to the composite 2025 On3 Industry Rankings, Wilkins now checks in at No. 67, as Rivals currently places him at No. 56 among high school seniors and No. 2 in North Carolina.
"I think he has a very high ceiling for what he can become as a basketball player," eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts said about Zymicah Wilkins during the November signing period. "He can play with power down low, but there is also finesse to his game..."
As for the other early signee in the No. 38-ranked 2025 Wolfpack haul, Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard RJ Greer currently holds a No. 149 composite ranking.
