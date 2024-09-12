Lone 2025 NC State Basketball Recruiting Prize Drops From Top 100
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff boast more recruiting wins on the 2025 trail than many high-major programs. That list includes nearby ACC foes Duke and UNC, who each remain without a commit in the cycle while focusing efforts on the still-deep collection of undecided five-stars.
But the Wolfpack's single pledge among the nation's high school seniors, guard Ricardo Greer Jr., fell just outside the top 100 on 247Sports' 2025 Top Basketball Recruits on Wednesday.
Greer, a four-star prospect in 247Sports' eyes yet still only a composite three-star, dropped eight spots to No. 105 overall. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound sharpshooter, who pledged allegiance to Keatts & Co. during his official visit in Raleigh back in early June, has been in and out of the top 100 from the get-go, debuting at No. 96 last September before sliding to No. 103 in January and reentering the top 100 in June.
He now checks in at No. 2 in Ohio and No. 20 among shooting guards.
Of course, Greer's ranking as a prep won't matter once he arrives on campus next year and begins competing for playing time by proving to Kevin Keatts that his bucket-getting abilities don't belong on the bench.
"They can expect a great guy with a great attitude," Ricardo Greer Jr., whose namesake father averaged 15.0 points per game for Pitt from 1997 to 2001, told 247Sports' Dushawn London after announcing his commitment. "I'm a guy that can put the ball in the basket and score at any time."
