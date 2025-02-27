Momentum From Rare NC State Basketball Victory Flatlines at Syracuse
Any leftover NC State basketball positive vibes from Saturday's 85-73 upset home win over Wake Forest weren't nearly enough for Kevin Keatts and his Wolfpack (11-17, 4-13 ACC) in Wednesday night's road bout versus the Syracuse Orange (12-16, 6-11 ACC).
The Wolfpack lost, 74-60, once again failing to sustain momentum, particularly in the second half, while delivering only brief runs during key junctures. Dontrez Styles paced NC State with 17 points, all coming after the break, but he was the only visitor to hit double figures in the scoring column.
So, as it is, NC State still hasn't won a single game outside of Raleigh this season (0-9 away, 0-2 neutral).
And the program's losing streak in opponents' gyms extended to an a even dozen. The last such winning performance came courtesy of Keatts' beloved 2023-24 Wolfpack in a 78-77 victory at Clemson back on Feb. 17, 2024, now over 53 weeks ago.
Making matters worse for Keatts and his reeling bunch, they may need to win all three of their remaining contests in the regular season just to have a shot at qualifying for the 18-team conference's 15-invite ACC Tournament, March 11-15, in Charlotte's Spectrum Center.
Of course, without such a postseason opportunity, Keatts will record a second losing record across his eight NC State basketball campaigns. Plus, for the fourth time in Raleigh — just one year removed from his remarkable Final Four journey — he'd fall short of the NCAA Tournament.
