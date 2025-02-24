Future NC State Basketball Center Makes Championship Statement
As a junior last year, Christ School (N.C.) big man Zymicah Wilkins, now a 2025 NC State basketball prize, recorded 17 points and nine rebounds to help the Greenies win their second straight North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 4-A title. He averaged 13.4 points and 7.2 boards.
Entering his prep finale on Saturday night, Wilkins was averaging 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a senior. And in the 73-50 three-peat championship victory over the Carmel Christian Cougars, the 6-foot-8, 240-pound bruiser tallied a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double.
He and the Greenies finished the season 24-2 overall.
Wilkins, who joined Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard RJ Greer in the Wolfpack haul, ranks No. 73 overall, No. 10 among centers, and No. 3 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
"We are thrilled to have Zymicah joining us," NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts said during the early signing period in November. "I think he has a very high ceiling for what he can become as a basketball player. He can play with power down low, but there is also finesse to his game and he has the ability to step out and play away from the basket...
"I love to add players to our program that have a winning background."
NC State Wolfpack On SI