NC State Basketball Almost Eliminated From ACC Tournament
Eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his Wolfpack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) sit alone at second to last in the ACC standings following their 87-62 road loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-14, 9-9 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The defeat marks NC State's second straight by a double-digit margin since upsetting Wake Forest in Raleigh last Saturday. And with the loss — the Wolfpack is now 12-0 away from home this season — Keatts and his bunch are in danger of being eliminated from contention for an ACC Tournament invite as soon as Saturday night.
If Notre Dame wins at Wake Forest and Cal prevails at home over Boston College, the Wolfpack will not get a shot to defend its conference crown at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, March 11-15.
NC State basketball will now prepare for its final home game of the season. The Wolfpack hosts the Pitt Panthers (16-12, 7-10 ACC) in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network) before closing out its regular season on the road versus the cellar dweller Miami Hurricanes next Saturday.
