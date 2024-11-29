All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Alum Guides Rams to Best Start in 44 Years

Former NC State basketball guard Archie Miller is nearing his 400th outing as a head coach.

Former NC State basketball guard Archie Miller
Former NC State basketball guard Archie Miller / Kris Craig/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Rhode Island Rams, under the direction of 1997-02 NC State basketball player and 2004-06 Wolfpack assistant Archie Miller, secured an 83-78 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thanksgiving Day to complete a 2-0 sweep at the Jacksonville Classic.

Rhode Island's victories in Florida improved the Rams to 7-0 this season. That record marks the program's best start since its 1980-81 campaign and the first time it has ever tallied seven victories in November, albeit without any wins over top-shelf opponents thus far.

Next up for the Rams is a home bout against the Yale Bulldogs in Rhode Island's Ryan Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN+).

Including Archie Miller's 9-22 record in his first season at Rhode Island and a 12-20 record last season, the 46-year-old NC State basketball alum now boasts a 28-42 record at the helm of the Rams.

And he will soon coach his 400th game as a head coach. Through his 397 career contests spanning six seasons leading the Dayton Flyers, four with the Indiana Hoosiers, and his time at Rhode Island, Miller is 234-163 overall.

His last four Dayton squads reached the NCAA Tournament, including a trip to the Elite Eight before losing to the Florida Gators in 2014.

