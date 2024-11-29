NC State Basketball Alum Guides Rams to Best Start in 44 Years
The Rhode Island Rams, under the direction of 1997-02 NC State basketball player and 2004-06 Wolfpack assistant Archie Miller, secured an 83-78 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks on Thanksgiving Day to complete a 2-0 sweep at the Jacksonville Classic.
Rhode Island's victories in Florida improved the Rams to 7-0 this season. That record marks the program's best start since its 1980-81 campaign and the first time it has ever tallied seven victories in November, albeit without any wins over top-shelf opponents thus far.
Next up for the Rams is a home bout against the Yale Bulldogs in Rhode Island's Ryan Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN+).
Including Archie Miller's 9-22 record in his first season at Rhode Island and a 12-20 record last season, the 46-year-old NC State basketball alum now boasts a 28-42 record at the helm of the Rams.
And he will soon coach his 400th game as a head coach. Through his 397 career contests spanning six seasons leading the Dayton Flyers, four with the Indiana Hoosiers, and his time at Rhode Island, Miller is 234-163 overall.
His last four Dayton squads reached the NCAA Tournament, including a trip to the Elite Eight before losing to the Florida Gators in 2014.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more updates on former NC State basketball players and other Wolfpack news.