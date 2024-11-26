Highest-Ranked NC State Basketball Target Plans More Official Visits
NC State basketball offer holder and Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) standout junior JJ Andrews has ties to North Carolina, in that his mother, Janetta Heggins Andrews, grew up in Rowan County and played college hoops at Western Carolina. Plus, Kevin Keatts and his staff remain the top-tier four-star's most recent hosts, as he was in Raleigh for an official visit the last weekend of September.
Andrew's only other official visit to date came two weeks earlier when he checked out Missouri.
Now, though, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound physical wing has locked in four more official visits elsewhere, On3's Joe Tipton confirmed on Monday. Andrews, also the son of former Arkansas football star and two-time NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman Shawn Andrews, will visit Arkansas, Dec. 29-31, before heading to LSU, Jan. 3-5, then touring Marquette, Feb. 1-3, and Oklahoma, Feb. 15-17.
While those four upcoming hosts, along with State and Missouri, look like the top contenders at this early stage of his recruitment, it's worth noting that Andrews holds roughly a dozen offers and hasn't publicly eliminated any of them. Moreover, given his top-shelf athleticism and budding skillset, his offer sheet will likely grow considerably during his junior campaign.
At No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, JJ Andrews is the highest-ranked prospect on the current NC State basketball wishlist in the cycle.
The other four active 2026 Wolfpack targets are Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, Germantown High School (Miss.) four-star center Sam Funches, IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Cody Peck, and John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star center Latrell Allmond.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.