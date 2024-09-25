NC State Basketball: Banner-Hanging Info for Wolfpack
The 2024-25 NC State basketball schedule, non-conference and ACC alike, is now set. So too are details for the ceremony to unveil the Pack's first ACC Tournament championship banner since 1987 and first Final Four banner since 1983.
Following the ACC's full schedule release on Tuesday night, an NC State basketball press release noted that the banners will go up in the newly rebranded Lenovo Center on opening night when Kevin Keatts' eighth Wolfpack squad hosts USC Upstate on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra):
"In a pregame ceremony prior to the game against the Spartans, NC State will raise two new banners to the rafters, commemorating last season's ACC Tournament Championship and Final Four berth."
Including the Wolfpack's lone exhibition bout, the 2024-25 NC State basketball slate tips off with six straight contests in Raleigh:
- Oct. 30, 7 p.m. ET (No TV), exhibition vs. Lees-McRae, Lenovo Center
- Nov. 4, 7 p.m. (ACC Network Extra), vs. USC Upstate, Lenovo Center
- Nov. 8, 7 p.m. (ACC Network Extra), vs. Presbyterian, Lenovo Center
- Nov. 13, 7 p.m. (ACC Network Extra), vs. Coastal Carolina, Lenovo Center
- Nov. 18, 7 p.m. (ACC Network), vs. Colgate, Lenovo Center
- Nov. 22, 7 p.m. (ACC Network Extra), vs. William & Mary, Lenovo Center
