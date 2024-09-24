Top NC State Basketball Target Eliminates Pack From Contention
La Lumiere School (Ind.) five-star and New Jersey native Darius Adams, No. 19 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, checked out the NC State basketball program on an official visit the first weekend of September before heading to Tennessee, UConn, and Michigan State for official visits with the Volunteers, Huskies, and Spartans.
However, outside of the pictures that the 6-foot-5, 165-pound guard posted from his Wolfpack photoshoot, there hadn't been much chatter regarding Kevin Keatts & Co.'s standing in the high-profile race. And on Tuesday afternoon, Adams cut NC State from his recruitment by revealing a final three of Michigan State, Tennessee, and reigning back-to-back national champion UConn.
He's set to announce his decision at 5 p.m. ET Monday.
As things stand, UConn seems to hold all the momentum, as 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have begun to pile up in favor of the Huskies in the hours since Darius Adams unveiled his finalists.
Until recently, the versatile backcourt prospect looked like the Wolfpack's best chance at reeling in a five-star from the 2025 recruiting arena.
Meanwhile, though, the NC State basketball recruiters have enjoyed recent 2025 success. Keatts and his staff landed Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr. in June before adding a pledge from Christ School (N.C.) four-star big man Zymicah Wilkins on Saturday.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.