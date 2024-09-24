All Wolfpack

Top NC State Basketball Target Eliminates Pack From Contention

Despite hosting Darius Adams earlier this month, NC State basketball is no longer in the mix for the five-star prep.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

La Lumiere School (Ind.) five-star and New Jersey native Darius Adams, No. 19 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, checked out the NC State basketball program on an official visit the first weekend of September before heading to Tennessee, UConn, and Michigan State for official visits with the Volunteers, Huskies, and Spartans.

However, outside of the pictures that the 6-foot-5, 165-pound guard posted from his Wolfpack photoshoot, there hadn't been much chatter regarding Kevin Keatts & Co.'s standing in the high-profile race. And on Tuesday afternoon, Adams cut NC State from his recruitment by revealing a final three of Michigan State, Tennessee, and reigning back-to-back national champion UConn.

ALSO READ: Towering Recruit Lists NC State Among Recent Visitors

He's set to announce his decision at 5 p.m. ET Monday.

As things stand, UConn seems to hold all the momentum, as 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have begun to pile up in favor of the Huskies in the hours since Darius Adams unveiled his finalists.

Until recently, the versatile backcourt prospect looked like the Wolfpack's best chance at reeling in a five-star from the 2025 recruiting arena.

Meanwhile, though, the NC State basketball recruiters have enjoyed recent 2025 success. Keatts and his staff landed Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr. in June before adding a pledge from Christ School (N.C.) four-star big man Zymicah Wilkins on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Tipoff Time for NC State Showdown Against Texas in Raleigh

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball