NC State Basketball Freshman Bryce Heard Announces Next Move

After reclassifying to join the NC State basketball program this past season, the former four-star prospect is now in the portal.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Bryce Heard
NC State basketball guard Bryce Heard / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s becoming increasingly common for college players to assess their career on a year-by-year basis rather than the four-year process that NC State basketball fans and others become accustomed to following over the years.

Players may look to jump to a different program as soon as possible if they feel that their current situation doesn’t benefit them. And that now appears to be the case with Wolfpack freshman guard Bryce Heard.

He told League Ready’s Sam Kayser that he's entering his name in the transfer portal after spending just one season at NC State. Heard reclassified to join Kevin Keatts’ team a year early as a four-star recruit.

The 6-foot-5, 170-pound reserve rarely saw the floor for the Wolfpack, playing in 24 games but logging double-digit minutes in only three of those contests. He averaged 1.2 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game in his limited action.

Heard held a long list of offers coming out of high school, and he may well attract an abundance of suitors who are looking to tap into his potential as a versatile backcourt talent.

