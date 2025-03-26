One NC State Basketball Signee Decommits Day After Will Wade Presser
In the first few days since NC State basketball announced Will Wade as its next head coach, one of the program's 2025 signees who was pledged to former coach Kevin Keatts has decided to reopen his recruitment.
Archbishop Alter (Ohio) guard RJ Greer, who committed to the NC State basketball program back in June and inked his financial aid agreement in November, has opted to reopen his recruitment and decommit from the Wolfpack. His decision was reported by 247Sports’ Dushawn London on Wednesday afternoon, and Greer later formally revealed his decommitment on social media.
Greer, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound sharpshooter and three-star prospect, ranks No. 127 nationally and No. 29 among shooting guards. He made no mention as to whether he'll still consider the Wolfpack, which suggests he may have already ruled out Wade & Co. entirely.
Before pledging his services to the Wolfpack, Greer held offers from Cincinnati, Florida, Michigan, New Mexico State, Ohio, Penn State, Radford, Stetson, and Western Carolina.
His decommitment leaves the NC State basketball program with just one incoming freshman from the 2025 cycle. Christ School (N.C.) power forward Zymicah Wilkins, a four-star prospect who ranks No. 120 nationally, remains on board with the Wolfpack.
