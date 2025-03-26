NC State Basketball Losing Former Inbound Transfer to Portal
Nowadays, fans of college basketball programs are quite accustomed to seeing players dash for the transfer portal. But usually, folks at least get a season or more to watch those guys play in the team's uniform. For NC State basketball fans, though, it appears that won’t end up being the case for one 2024-25 Wolfpack player.
On Tuesday, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that Wolfpack guard Mike James would be entering his name into the transfer portal, the third member of the NC State roster to do so.
James was one of former head coach Kevin Keatts’ portal additions last offseason. Again, though, he never suited up for NC State due, as a knee injury kept him off the court. After redshirting, he's now seeking an opportunity outside of Raleigh.
Checking in at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, James spent his first two collegiate seasons as a full-time starter in the ACC for Louisville. In 2023-24, he started all 32 games for the Cardinals while racking up averages of 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He connected on 34.0 percent of his shots from deep while shooting a respectable 81.8 percent at the charity stripe.
The 22-year-old joins former teammates Ben Middlebrooks and Dennis Parker Jr. in the transfer portal, with much of the NC State basketball roster up in the air for the 2024-25 season under the guidance of new head coach Will Wade.
