NC State Basketball Joins Sweepstakes for Smooth New York Prep

The recent 2026 NC State basketball offer spree includes Jasiah Jervis.

After delivering an impressive overall performance the NBPA Top 100 Camp this past week, Archbishop Stepinac High School (N.Y.) wing Jasiah Jervis is experiencing another surge in his recruitment. This time, his high-major updates include an offer from first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack.

Jervis, currently appearing as a three-star prospect on most sites while stacking up at No. 103 overall and No. 38 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, advertised his new suitor in Raleigh via the following social media post on Saturday:

"Blessed and grateful to receive an offer from NC State University," he wrote. "Thank you Coach Wade."

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Jasiah Jervis holds offers from the likes of Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Stanford, and Pitt, among several others.

Meanwhile, Will Wade and his crew have been on a bit of an offer spree of late in the 2026 cycle. Their recent targets include one of the former NC State basketball offer holders in the Kevin Keatts era, John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star big man Latrell Allmond.

