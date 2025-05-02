Incoming NC State Basketball Floor General Addresses Wolfpack Nation
Further confirming that former three-year Michigan State guard Tre Holloman is 100 percent on board with the NC State basketball program, the 6-foot-2 Minnesota native checked in with his new fanbase on Friday by recording a shoutout for the Wolfpack's social media team.
"Man, I'm just super excited to get on campus," Holloman says in the following video from his car. "And see y'all soon. Go Pack."
Will Wade sounds equally excited to enjoy Holloman's veteran presence in his first backcourt as head coach of the Wolfpack.
"It's great to add a player who has spent three years playing in a power conference in a fantastic program," the 42-year-old Wade said about the 21-year-old, who will exhaust his final year of eligibility as an NC State senior. "Tre is a natural-born leader who was a captain last year at Michigan State.
"He's a great floor general who can create easier shots for his teammates, but he's also a very capable scorer...look forward to the impact he has on our locker room."
Playing 23.1 minutes per game as a junior last season, Holloman averaged 9.1 points, 3.7 assists, and only 1.6 turnovers while shooting 37.7 percent from the field, 32.9 percent from three, and 85.1 percent at the charity stripe. He knocked down 42.5 percent of his 3-point attempts as a sophomore.
Holloman is one of five four-star prizes in the new NC State basketball staff's six-deep transfer haul. The Wolfpack will also welcome two four-star recruits to Raleigh. They are set to join one returning scholarship player from Kevin Keatts' 2024-25 squad in rising sophomore guard Paul McNeil.
