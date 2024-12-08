NC State Basketball Coach Jokes About Dontrez Style's Flipped Switch
Through the NC State basketball team's 5-0 start, senior newcomer Dontrez Styles was one of the Wolfpack's most reliable weapons. He scored between seven and 12 points in each contest, blocked two shots in all but one outing, and averaged 5.8 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep.
Styles turned frigid in San Diego last week, though, as he shot a combined 3-for-12 from the field and 0-for-7 beyond the arc while tallying six points, three rebounds, and eight fouls in losses to Purdue and BYU at the Rady Children's Invitational.
"I didn't even know we took him to San Diego," eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts quipped about Styles after watching the former UNC and Georgetown talent shine down the stretch for the Wolfpack (6-3, 1-0 ACC) in Saturday's 84-74 bounceback overtime win over the visiting Florida State Seminoles (7-3, 0-1 ACC) in both squads' conference opener.
"Did he go to San Diego? Was he there? No, he's worked hard."
Now, in two games since returning to Raleigh, including Wednesday night's tightly contested 63-59 SEC/ACC Challenge home loss to the Texas Longhorns, the 22-year-old Styles has totaled 38 points, seven boards, three steals, and two blocks while shooting 14-for-25 from the field and 6-for-12 from downtown.
"I know in San Diego, that wasn't me," Styles explained to NC State Wolfpack On SI in the locker room after pouring in a season-high 21 points against the Seminoles, highlighted by his 3-point splash, steal, and layup, all in a span of 21 seconds, to give the Pack a 77-72 advantage with 2:33 to play in overtime. "So, I just know that for the rest of the season, I'm gonna bring it, for sure."
