NC State Basketball Alum Leads One of Nation's Nine Undefeated Teams
Just over a month into the 2024-25 season, only nine of the 364 Division I squads remain undefeated. One of them is under the command of 1997-02 NC State basketball guard and 2004-06 Wolfpack assistant coach Archie Miller, as the 46-year-old has orchestrated an 8-0 start (0-0 Atlantic 10), the best opening stretch in Rhode Island Rams program history.
Florida (9-0), Oregon (9-0), UC Irvine (9-0), Drake (8-0), Oklahoma (8-0), Tennessee (8-0), Utah State (8-0), and fellow Atlantic 10 program Loyola Chicago (8-0) are the other eight unbeatens.
The Rams, outscoring their opponents by an average of 19.1 points per contest, most recently tallied an 84-78 home win over the Yale Bulldogs on Monday night.
Next up for Miller's third Rhode Island squad is a home clash against in-state rival Providence (6-3, 0-0 Big East) in the Rams' Ryan Center at noon ET Saturday (CBS Sports Network). That matchup will mark Archie Miller's 399th game as a head coach between his stints at Dayton, Indiana, and Rhode Island, as he enters the bout with a 235-163 overall career record (29-42 at Rhode Island).
His 400th appearance will come on the road against Brown (5-3, 0-0 Ivy League) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN+).
