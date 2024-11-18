NC State Basketball: Colgate Brings Upset Potential to Raleigh
After nearly pulling off an upset on the road against the Syracuse Orange (3-0, 0-0 ACC) last week, the Colgate Raiders (1-2, 0-0 Patriot League) hope to complete a victory over an ACC opponent when they battle Kevin Keatts' unbeaten NC State basketball team in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network).
In addition to the 2024-25 Colgate squad's promising early season performance at Syracuse, the Raiders' close call in the program's lone all-time meeting with NC State should ensure the Wolfpack (3-0, 0-0 ACC) doesn't overlook them this go-round.
After all, if not for Dereon Seabron's 3-point play with under two seconds to play in Raleigh on Nov. 13, 2021, the heavily favored home team might not have escaped with a 77-74 victory.
Sure, NC State basketball is 3-0 for the fifth year in a row. However, the Wolfpack has struggled at times this season, winning its last two outings against the Presbyterian Blue Hose and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers by only a combined 21 points, albeit with wire-to-wire wins in both of those contests.
Meanwhile, the Raiders are aiming to achieve the program's fifth straight NCAA Tournament bid under Matt Langel. Colgate, which recorded a 16-2 record in conference action last season, has won at least 65 percent of its games in each of its past six campaigns.
Following the bout against the Raiders, the Wolfpack, with seven players currently averaging 7.7 points or more this season, will gear up for a home game against the William & Mary Tribe (3-3, 0-0 Colonial Athletic) at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network Extra).
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.