Former NC State Basketball Star Stuck Without Home in NBA
Caleb and Cody Martin, who transferred to Nevada in 2016 following two seasons in the NC State basketball program, are the only former Wolfpack players in the NBA this season. However, considering they didn't enjoy their breakout years in Raleigh, it would be quite a stretch to count them as bonafide NC State products.
So, the count of NBA Wolfpack sits at zero.
One former Wolfpack standout surprisingly absent from an NBA roster is 2016-17 NC State basketball guard Dennis Smith Jr.
Smith, drafted No. 9 overall following his one-and-done campaign, is only 26 years old and should be in his athletic prime. But for the first time as a pro, he didn't begin the season on an NBA contract.
Perhaps he'll land somewhere before long. For now, though, there's no word of significant interest throughout the league. Plus, he's currently not competing at any level, not even the G League.
Last season, Smith's first with the Brooklyn Nets, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Fayetteville, N.C., averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across his 56 regular season outings. All of those numbers are below his career NBA averages spanning six franchises: 9.7 points, 3.0 boards, and 4.2 dimes.
He hasn't averaged double-digit points since his second year in the league back in 2018-19.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more updates on former NC State basketball talents and other Wolfpack news.