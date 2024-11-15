All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Snags Signature From 2025 Stock-Riser

In-state four-star Zymicah Wilkins is now an NC State basketball signee.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball recruiting signee Zymicah Wilkins
NC State basketball recruiting signee Zymicah Wilkins / Angela Wilhelm/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
On Thursday, the second day of the early signing period in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Christ School (N.C.) big man Zymicah Wilkins made his Wolfpack pledge official. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound versatile bruiser committed to Kevin Keatts and his staff in September.

After receiving word of his signed scholarship agreement, the NC State basketball social media team gave Wilkins a "welcome home" via the following post:

Since committing to State, Wilkins has risen seven spots to No. 74 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. The Rutherfordton native debuted at No. 129 around this time last year.

"We are thrilled to have Zymicah joining us," Keatts said. "I think he has a very high ceiling for what he can become as a basketball player. He can play with power down low, but there is also finesse to his game, and he has the ability to step out and play away from the basket..

"He's a state champion, and I love to add players to our program that have a winning background. Mikey is a great young man and a wonderful addition to our locker room."

Zymicah Wilkins and Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard RJ Greer are the only NC State prizes in the cycle.

The 2025 Wolfpack class ranks No. 42 in the country and No. 10 among ACC programs, per 247Sports.

