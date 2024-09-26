NC State Basketball Commit Soars in Updated Rankings
When Christ School (N.C.) senior center Zymicah Wilkins announced his commitment to NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack last weekend, he sat at No. 121 overall on the 2025 Rivals150. However, as of the update this week, the four-star prospect checks in at No. 79 among his peers in the cycle, per Rivals.
ALSO READ: Towering Recruit Lists NC State Among Recent Visitors
Wilkins, a tenacious rebounder and bucket-getter in the post now listed as a 6-foot-8, 244-pound bruiser, ranks No. 81 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He appears at No. 3 in North Carolina and No. 11 among centers.
Following his official visit in Raleigh, Zymicah Wilkins chose the Wolfpack over his other six finalists in South Carolina, Georgetown, Dayton, Villanova, Clemson, and Georgia. He became Keatts & Co.'s second early prize on the 2025 trail.
As for the program's first 2025 pledge, Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) guard Ricardo Greer Jr., No. 159 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, remained at No. 131 overall on the 2025 Rivals150 this week. He's a composite three-star talent but a four-star in the eyes of Rivals.
In light of the Zymicah Wilkin's commitment and the updated player rankings, the 2025 NC State basketball recruiting haul now stacks up at No. 17 in the country, according to 247Sports. It ranks No. 5 among ACC schools.
ALSO READ: Top NC State Target Eliminates Pack From Contention
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.