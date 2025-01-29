NC State Basketball Now Concerningly Absent From Recruit's Top Suitors
Kevin Keatts has a talent problem. The eighth-year NC State basketball head coach was unable to capitalize on momentum from the historic ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance last season, resulting in relatively uninspiring additions to this year's roster and the Wolfpack's subsequent 9-11 overall record.
On that note, it's another troubling sign that Keatts and his crew no longer appear to be legitimate contenders for one of their top 2026 recruiting targets in John Marshall High School (Va.) center Latrell Allmond.
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound four-star, who has held a Wolfpack offer for roughly 20 months and visited the school in early August, made no mention of the NC State basketball recruiters when listing his seven most active suitors to On3's Joe Tipton this week. The programs in full-on pursuit of Allmond are Tennessee, Georgetown, Missouri, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Oklahoma State, and Michigan State.
Allmond ranks No. 55 overall, No. 5 among centers, and No. 2 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
He's one of six on a 2026 Wolfpack wishlist that has yet to yield a commitment.
Although Latrell Allmond hasn't officially eliminated NC State from contention, it may be only a matter of time until he does if the coaches in Raleigh are unwilling to make him a priority.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.