NC State Basketball Season Leaders Through First 20 Games
NC State basketball may not have the necessary weapons to add more than a couple of wins to its disappointing 9-11 overall record (2-7 ACC). And if that's the case, the Wolfpack might not even earn a spot in the ACC Tournament.
Following NC State's 74-64 loss at Duke on Monday night, extending its losing streak to five games, eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts pointed to the absence of stardom in his program this season.
The following breakdown of NC State basketball season stat leaders provides more than enough evidence to support Keatts' honest assessment:
POINTS PER GAME:
- 12.8 - Marcus Hill
- 12.5 - Jayden Taylor
- 9.5 - Dontrez Styles
- 8.7 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 8.2 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
- 4.9 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 4.5 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 4.4 - Dontrez Styles
- 4.0 - Marcus Hill
- 2.8 - Jayden Taylor
ASSISTS PER GAME:
- 3.4 - Michael O'Connell
- 2.1 - Marcus Hill
- 1.6 - Jayden Taylor
- 1.3 - Breon Pass
- 1.1 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
STEALS PER GAME:
- 1.4 - Jayden Taylor
- 1.1 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 1.0 - Michael O'Connell
BLOCKS PER GAME:
- 1.6 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 1.0 - Dontrez Styles
- 0.6 - Dennis Parker Jr.
MINUTES PER GAME:
- 29.9 - Jayden Taylor
- 29.2 - Michael O'Connell
- 29.1 - Marcus Hill
- 23.9 - Dontrez Styles
- 21.9 - Ben Middlebrooks
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 50 attempts):
- 50.5 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 48.1 - Marcus Hill
- 47.3 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 46.4 - Breon Pass
- 45.8 - Trey Parker
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):
- 47.1 - Breon Pass
- 34.8 - Jayden Taylor
- 32.5 - Dontrez Styles
- 30.9 - Michael O'Connell
- 29.6 - Trey Parker
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):
- 77.1 - Jayden Taylor
- 76.9 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
- 72.2 - Ben Middlebrooks
- 68.3 - Marcus Hill
- 65.6 - Dontrez Styles
