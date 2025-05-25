All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Confirms Addition of 'Nightmare Matchup' to Roster

Former Texas Tech star Darrion Williams is officially a member of Will Wade's NC State basketball program.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball transfer addition Darrion Williams
NC State basketball transfer addition Darrion Williams / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
First-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade's top offseason prize is now officially on board with the 2025-26 Wolfpack, the program announced following Darrion Williams' announced pledge last week.

Williams is a 6-foot-6, 225-pound five-star transfer forward who stacks up at No. 6 overall in the portal, per 247Sports. He starred for two years at Texas Tech, averaging 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season as a junior, after emerging as a starter in his freshman campaign at Nevada.

"He's a nightmare matchup for opponents," Wade said after securing Williams' signature, "and he can take advantage of whatever a defense might throw at him. He's got incredible strength for a wing player but also is an extremely intelligent basketball player. He plays the game at a high level both offensively and defensively...

"We're getting a hardworking veteran player who has played in numerous big games during his career. He will be a great addition to our locker room and fantastic leader for his teammates."

The 2025-26 NC State basketball roster consists of seven transfer additions, four incoming freshmen from the recruiting trail, and two returning Wolfpack players.

