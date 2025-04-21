NC State Basketball Contacts Promising New York Talent Jaiden Glover

All Wolfpack

The NC State basketball recruiters have eyes on the St. John's transfer guard.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball transfer target Jaiden Glover
NC State basketball transfer target Jaiden Glover / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
One-year St. John's reserve Jaiden Glover entered the transfer portal with a "do not contact" tag early last week. Even so, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard from Brooklyn, N.Y., has been talking to a long list of coaches from pretty much all across the country. And those interested parties include first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff in Raleigh.

According to a recent report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein after speaking to Glover's agent, the former consensus four-star recruit's other potential suitors are Kentucky, UMass, LaSalle, St. Bonaventure, Gonzaga, Virginia Tech, Saint Joseph's, Temple, Creighton, and UAB.

As a freshman for Rick Pitino's Red Storm last season, Jaiden Glover saw action in only 22 games. He averaged 2.2 points in 6.4 minutes per outing, shooting 34.7 percent from the field, 33.3 percent beyond the arc, and 57.1 percent at the foul line.

The 19-year-old has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Will Wade and his crew have already added three transfers to the 2025-26 NC State basketball roster. The Wolfpack prizes include two of Wade's former players at McNeese State in guards Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland plus former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman.

