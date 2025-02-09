Sad: NC State Basketball Eclipses One Year Since Last Road Win
By the time Kevin Keatts and his eighth NC State basketball team battle fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and the rival UNC Tar Heels in Chapel Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN or ESPN2), the Wolfpack will have gone over a year without a win on an opponent's home floor.
Via Saturday night's 74-73 loss to the Stanford Cardinal (16-8, 8-5 ACC), NC State (9-14, 2-10 ACC) ensured that skid length. It spans 10 straight losses in true road games dating back to the 2023-24 Wolfpack's 78-77 road win over the Clemson Tigers on Feb. 17, 2024.
NC State tallied an 0-2 record in its latest trip to California, this time for true road games, adding to neutral-court losses to Purdue and BYU in San Diego back in late November.
Losing skids of all varieties have sunk NC State basketball hopes of earning an at-large invite to the NCAA Tournament. That's old news now.
At this juncture, the most worrisome fact is Keatts' group faces the inescapable deflation that comes with being on an eight-game overall skid, the program's longest since Sidney Lowe and his Wolfpack ended their 2007-08 campaign on a nine-game losing streak.
Next up for the wobbling Wolfpack is a home bout against the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2 ACC) in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).
