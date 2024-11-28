All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Encounters Hurdle in Trip West

The NC State basketball team didn't touch down in San Diego as early as planned.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
NC State basketball is in San Diego for the two-day Rady Children's Invitational, tipping off for the Wolfpack (5-0, 0-0 ACC) versus No. 13-ranked Purdue (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in LionTree Arena at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (FS1).

Ideally, Kevin Keatts and his eighth NC State basketball squad would have arrived at their hotel at a reasonable hour on Tuesday night, as they were supposed to fly out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 7 p.m. ET. That way, they would have enjoyed a full night's sleep to help adjust to the time-zone change.

But as the visibly sluggish 52-year-old Keatts explained to the media during his Zoom call on Wednesday morning, he and his players entered their first practice in San Diego behind on their Zs:

"Our plane was delayed so long last night that we didn't even leave Raleigh until sometime after midnight.

"And so, I think the adaptation part is tough. You know, we were scheduled to leave around 7 o'clock. And for whatever reason — obviously, plane issues — we didn't take off until about 12:30 [a.m. ET Wednesday]...

"We're probably gonna be zombies [at Wednesday's practice]. Hopefully, we can get adjusted before we play tomorrow. But today, I don't know what to expect."

After squaring off against the Boilermakers, the Wolfpack will prepare for a Black Friday bout against the BYU Cougars (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) or No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 0-0 SEC).

Matt Giles
