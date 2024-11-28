Kevin Keatts on NC State Basketball Growth Heading Into Big Showdown
Less than 12 hours after arriving in San Diego for the Rady Children's Invitational, eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts met with the media via Zoom to preview the battle between his unranked Wolfpack (5-0, 0-0 ACC) and No. 13 Purdue (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 3 p.m. ET Thursday (FS1).
ALSO READ: NC State Becomes Only Undefeated Team Left in ACC
Here's what Keatts noted about his squad's development across its season-opening homestand:
"The biggest thing is we've grown in a lot of areas. I think we've become a little bit more connected.
"Obviously, in the world of transfers, those first four or five games will just tell a little story. But I think we've gotten better defensively. I think we move the ball better. I think we're growing as a team.
"And that's the biggest thing. I think every team will say that they're a work in progress. And we still have a long ways to go. But I have seen some improvement, where guys are starting to play together.
"You know, I would say our biggest thing is we're sharing the ball. And then, we're connected a little bit more defensively than probably a little bit early on. But we have got so far to go."
Following the bout against Purdue, NC State will face either BYU or Ole Miss on Friday in the Wolfpack's second and final Rady Children's Invitational outing.
ALSO READ: Highest-Ranked Wolfpack Target Plans More Visits
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.