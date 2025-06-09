NC State Basketball Enters Fray for Heralded Forward
Fresh off an early June trip to Raleigh for an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack, Wilson High School (S.C.) rising junior Josh Leonard received an offer from NC State basketball head coach Will Wade this week. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound wing is a five-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Leonard, who recently checked out the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers in person as well, currently stacks up at No. 9 overall, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 1 in his state on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
Meanwhile, Leonard is swiftly approaching double-digit offers in recruitment. That list of full-fledged suitors features NC State, South Carolina, and Clemson, along with Wake Forest, UCF, Cincinnati, and Cal.
“There is a rugged nature that Josh Leonard seems to consistently bring to the floor..." On3's Jamie Shaw recently noted. "Leonard produces across the board as a defensive stopper on the perimeter and someone who can create offense for himself or his teammates.
"He has excellent size, with good length and explosive pop."
Although it's rather early in the Josh Leonard sweepstakes, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine already points to Will Wade's NC State basketball program as the outright favorite to come out on top.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.