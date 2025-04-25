All Wolfpack

New NC State Basketball Staff Strikes Again in Transfer Portal

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his crew landed a promising local product in Colt Langdon.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

As a high three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Colt Langdon became the all-time leading scorer at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, N.C., before committing to the Butler Bulldogs for his freshman campaign. Now, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing is bringing his talents back to his hometown by joining the NC State basketball program.

ALSO READ: Another Red Storm Transfer Hears From NC State Recruiters

"I'm home," Langdon captioned the following Instagram post on Thursday night in advertising his commitment to first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack.

Colt Langdon reclassified to arrive at Butler a year ahead of schedule. However, he wound up redshirting last season after not logging a single appearance in a game for the Bulldogs. So, the versatile scorer, whose Wolfpack pledge came just a week after formally entering the transfer portal, still has four years of eligibility remaining.

He's the fourth NC State transfer target to commit to the Wolfpack.

The trio that Langdon joined includes two of Will Wade's former McNeese State guards in Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed, along with former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball offseason news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball