New NC State Basketball Staff Strikes Again in Transfer Portal
As a high three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Colt Langdon became the all-time leading scorer at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, N.C., before committing to the Butler Bulldogs for his freshman campaign. Now, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing is bringing his talents back to his hometown by joining the NC State basketball program.
"I'm home," Langdon captioned the following Instagram post on Thursday night in advertising his commitment to first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack.
Colt Langdon reclassified to arrive at Butler a year ahead of schedule. However, he wound up redshirting last season after not logging a single appearance in a game for the Bulldogs. So, the versatile scorer, whose Wolfpack pledge came just a week after formally entering the transfer portal, still has four years of eligibility remaining.
He's the fourth NC State transfer target to commit to the Wolfpack.
The trio that Langdon joined includes two of Will Wade's former McNeese State guards in Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed, along with former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman.
