NC State Basketball Reaches 'Frontrunner' Status for Top Point Guard

The new NC State basketball recruiting team might now be on the verge of pulling off its most impressive win yet in the transfer portal.

No 247Sports Crystal Ball picks have popped up for the high-profile PJ Haggerty sweepstakes. But the NC State basketball program appears to be either leading the race or running in a close second behind an SEC school.

"The two frontrunners I'm told are Ole Miss and NC State," The Field of 68 national college basketball insider Jeff Goodman noted about Haggerty's portal recruitment on Thursday:

Among players who entered this year's transfer portal, the 6-foot-3 Haggerty ranks No. 2 overall and No. 1 at his position, per 247Sports, following his electrifying redshirt sophomore campaign at Memphis.

Haggerty averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals for the 2024-25 Tigers, shooting 47.6 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three, and 81.8 percent at the charity stripe.

The Texas native, rumored to have a $4 million NIL price tag for next season, previously spent a year apiece at Tulsa and TCU.

As things stand, the NC State basketball coaches have landed six incoming transfers for Will Wade's first season at the helm in Raleigh. But that Wolfpack collection does not include any of the portal's top 100 talents.

