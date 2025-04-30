Will Wade Hilariously Closes NC State Basketball Ticket Holder
At just 42 years old, first-year NC State basketball leader Will Wade has already long established himself as a masterful roster builder at every stop in his career thus far. One could argue he's done so primarily due to his innate gifts as a brilliant salesman, forming instant connections with the Everyman.
And all the recent evidence suggests that his ability to connect with NC State basketball supporters, in particular, may well turn out to be off the charts.
Case in point, Wade recently dialed up select season ticket holders to sell them on the idea of renewing their packages in the Lenovo Center for his first year on the job in Raleigh.
That's typically not the duty of a head coach in a major conference. Then again, there's not much typical in the repertoire of the former Chattanooga, VCU, LSU, and McNeese State head honcho.
Check out the following video, courtesy of the Wolfpack social media team on Wednesday, capturing one entertaining phone conversation between Wade and some wholehearted NC State basketball enthusiast named Teddy:
From utter disbelief at the beginning of the call to basically being ready to give Wade his payment information by the call's end, there's no doubt Teddy appreciated the call from Wade, highlighted by the proven winner's on-point sales game. It's a certain style seemingly perfectly suitable for the Wolfpack.
"Let's roll, man," Teddy told Wade. "You closed it."
