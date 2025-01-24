NC State Basketball Great Defends Head Coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball legend Julius Hodge, who boasts a 13-6 overall record as a first-year head coach and has Lincoln University sitting 8-0 in conference play, may have what it takes to land a Division I job. Evidently, though, the 41-year-old former ACC Player of the Year sees no need to envision himself or anyone else other than Kevin Keatts on the throne in Raleigh.
"I'm ready to see the fanbase be grateful of the job Coach Keatts has done," Hodge posted on social media this week, responding to an NC State basketball supporter who proposed the idea of a staff consisting entirely of Wolfpack alums.
Sure, Keatts and his Wolfpack are in the midst of a thus-far disappointing 2024-25 campaign at 9-9 overall and 2-5 versus ACC competition. And entering their home bout against SMU (14-5, 5-3 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (The CW Network), they've lost three games in a row and five of their past six.
That said, it's been less than 10 months since Keatts guided the NC State basketball program to its first Final Four appearance in over 40 years. That squad ended up No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll, marking the Wolfpack's highest final ranking since 1975.
Plus, the 52-year-old is just the second Wolfpack head coach in the last 40 years to lead NC State to four straight seasons with at least a .500 record in ACC action (2017-18 through 2020-21).
"I'm coaching my team," Hodge added in his message to Wolfpack enthusiasts, "and a Final Four run would be a ONCE in a lifetime experience. Now count how many you've experience[d] as a fan? BE APPRECIATIVE!!!!!"
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.