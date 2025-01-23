NC State Basketball Loses to Iowa in Four-Star Recruiting Race
On Thursday afternoon, just one day after including the NC State basketball program among his five finalists, Blake High School (Fla.) forward Joshua Lewis announced his commitment to Iowa. He chose the Hawkeyes over the Wolfpack, Auburn Tigers, Michigan State Spartans, and Marquette Golden Eagles.
Lewis initially committed to the South Florida Bulls. However, not long after the death of their head coach, Amir Abdur-Rahim, in late October, the 6-foot-7, 185-pound four-star reopened his recruitment.
He ranks No. 44 overall and No. 11 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
As things stand, NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew have prevailed in two of the 15 battles that they've entered on the 2025 trail. Those Wolfpack recruiting wins consist of Christ School (N.C.) four-star center Zymicah Wilkins and Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard RJ Greer.
The collection stacks up at No. 49 in the country, per 247Sports.
Including Joshua Lewis, 11 of Keatts' 2025 targets have pledged allegiance elsewhere.
One of the two remaining undecided prospects on State's wishlist, Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, has already eliminated the Pack from content. So, it appears the recruiters in Raleigh are still in the mix for only one senior at this juncture in Overtime Elite (Ga.) three-star wing Keshawn Fisher.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.