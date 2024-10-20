NC State Basketball Great Recounts Foul Nightmare at Duke
Pulling double duty for Duke Blue Devils On SI, NC State Wolfpack On SI was on hand for NC State basketball legend Julius Hodge's head coaching debut in his Lincoln (Pa.) Lions' exhibition contest against Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball squad in Durham on Saturday afternoon.
And Hodge was nothing short of delightfully entertaining throughout his postgame presser in the media room of the Blue Devils' Cameron Indoor Stadium. Indeed, following the Division II Lions' 107-56 defeat at the hands of preseason No. 7-ranked Duke, the former silky bucket-getter from Harlem endeared himself again to Tobacco Road journalists via a mix of humility and humor.
He sure didn't mind reminding folks (see the posted video below) that he is no stranger to losses in Duke's iconic college hoops venue.
"I had no good memories coming into Cameron [today]", the 40-year-old Julius Hodge said about his three road losses to Duke, each by a double-digit margin, back in the early 2000s when the eventual 2003-04 ACC Player of the Year shined for Herb Sendek's Wolfpack. "I did not get a win in here, okay, if everyone in here did not know that.
"It was extremely difficult, and I was the best player in the conference at the time, which is crazy I was always in foul trouble while guarding Chris Duhon. No, I'm serious: Chris Duhon did not drive the paint. Like, it was easy to stay in front of him, but I always had four fouls early in the second [half] — amazing.
"But then, we would play them in Raleigh, and we would beat them, and I wasn't in foul trouble. So, whatever, sorry for bringing back that memory."
