Good Omen: NC State Basketball Ranks Outside Expert's Top 60

My annual preseason megaranking for @CBSSports is live. Here are the Top 100 And 1 🏀 teams heading into November.



Top 5⃣

1 @AlabamaMBB

2 @UHCougarMBK

3 @KUHoops

4 @UConnMBB

5 @DukeMBB



Absolutely CANNOT WAIT for this season to start. Have at it!https://t.co/TZdghea6uk