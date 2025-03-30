NC State Basketball Interested in Stud Defensive Transfer

All Wolfpack

NC State basketball head coach Will Wade has reportedly checked in with former Big South Defensive Player of the Year Juslin Bodo Bodo.

Just three weeks ago, there was a legitimate chance that NC State basketball head coach Will Wade, then the coach of No. 12 seed McNeese State, would match up with No. 13 seed High Point in the NCAA Tournament.

That matchup never came to fruition. But it seems that Wade may have done some scouting on the Panther roster anyway, as the 42-year-old is now interested in bringing a High Point transfer to Raleigh.

Early Sunday morning, 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins reported that Wade's Wolfpack staff has been in contact with former High Point big man Juslin Bodo Bodo, presumably in hopes of landing the top-shelf rim protector.

A 7-foot-0, 240-pound sophomore, Bodo Bodo started all 71 games across his two seasons with the Panthers. He averaged 5.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks as a sophomore. And he took home the Big South Defensive Player of the Year hardware in back-to-back campaigns.

Jenkins also listed a few other programs involved with Bodo Bodo, including Florida State, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, TCU, Texas, Southern Cal, and Virginia.

Not much else is currently known about Bodo Bodo’s recruitment in the transfer portal. Nevertheless, it sure appears to be a situation worth monitoring in the coming weeks as Wade and his cohorts aim to cultivate their first transfer portal class as the NC State basketball leaders.

