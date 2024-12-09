NC State Basketball Set to Host Winless Squad in Old Home
Fresh off Saturday's 84-74 overtime home win over Florida State in the Lenovo Center, ending a three-game losing skid while snapping the Seminoles' NCAA record 14-game overtime win streak, NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his eighth Wolfpack squad are gearing up for their annual Heritage Game in the historic Reynolds Coliseum.
The Wolfpack (6-3, 0-1 ACC) squares off against the reeling Coppin State Eagles (0-10, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network Extra).
All of Coppin State's defeats this season are of the double-digit variety, including three at the hands of ACC teams: 64-49 at Wake Forest on Nov. 4, 62-45 at Virginia on Nov. 11, and 93-63 at Miami on Nov. 17.
State boasts a 3-0 record in the series. Most recently, the Pack beat Coppin State, 94-72, in the December 2022 Heritage Game in Reynolds Coliseum.
Of course, Reynolds served as the NC State basketball program's full-time home from 1949-99. The Pack enjoys a 25-2 record in the venue since moving to what is now the Lenovo Center.
Following the Heritage Game versus Coppin State, Keatts and his crew will begin preparing the players for their trip to the famed Allen Fieldhouse for a showdown against the now-No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 3:15 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.