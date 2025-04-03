NC State Basketball Program Hosts West Coast Sharpshooter
Since taking over as head coach of the NC State basketball program roughly two weeks ago, Will Wade has seemingly taken his time when it comes to building his inaugural Wolfpack roster.
Thus far, the Wolfpack has landed only one commitment from the transfer cycle, and that prize is one of Wade’s former players in McNeese State transfer guard Alyn Breed.
Breed's pledge earlier this week, though, may have opened the floodgates for Wade and his staff, as they hosted another transfer for a visit on the same day they secured Breed's commitment.
Washington transfer guard Tyler Harris checked out the Wolfpack on Wednesday, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed.
Harris entered the transfer portal on Monday, with no news regarding his recruitment coming to light prior to his reported visit to Raleigh.
The 6-foot-8, 190-pound sophomore spent this past season with the Huskies after beginning his career at Portland. As a full-time Washington starter, Harris averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45-for-91 beyond the arc, a 49.5 percent mark.
Perhaps the visit will spark a commitment. He would become just the fifth player penciled in on State's 2025-26 roster.
