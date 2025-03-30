NC State Basketball Pursues Former Power Five Talent
First-year NC State basketball leader Will Wade has shown he will not hesitate to seek out transfers from the junior college ranks, as the 42-year-old and his staff contacted Treshawn Cody earlier this week. And it seems they may be exploring those waters once again.
But this time, the junior college transfer who has caught the Wolfpack's attention comes with some prior experience at the high-major level.
On Saturday afternoon, 247Sports’ Dushawn London reported that NC State has reached out to Garden City Community College transfer Antonio Chol, joining a growing list of potential Division I suitors.
Chol previously spent two seasons playing for Rutgers in the Big Ten. He was a seldom-used reserve there, though, before transferring to Garden City, where he excelled in his lone season with the Broncbusters.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound wing averaged 19.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game during his time with Garden City, connecting on 39.5 percent of his 3-point attempts.
In addition to the Wolfpack, just over a dozen other programs have expressed interest in the budding talent. Arizona State, California, Duquesne, LSU, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Providence, Seton Hall, Saint Joseph's, Villanova, Virginia, and Washington have all been in contact.
NC State basketball hasn't secured a commitment in this year's transfer cycle. However, Wade and his cohorts have expressed interest in a number of options throughout their first week on the job.
