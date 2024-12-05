NC State Basketball: Kevin Keatts Unfazed by Other ACC Results
NC State basketball may have a bleak outlook in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee right now. But it's only early December.
Granted, the Wolfpack (5-3, 0-0 ACC), now on a three-game losing skid, has fallen to No. 120 in the NET Rankings following Wednesday night's stinging 63-59 home loss to the surging Texas Longhorns (7-1, 0-0 SEC) in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
And speaking of the SEC/ACC Challenge, the ACC lost, 14-2. At first glance, the conference's epic dud this go-round suggests that if NC State is to stamp a big-time statement on its Big Dance résumé, the Pack must pull off a major upset on the road against the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in their famed Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 14.
No doubt that would help. However, closer inspection of this week's SEC/ACC Challenge results yields a fitting argument that the ACC, accounting for a third of the past three years' Final Four participants despite a narrative implying the conference is stuck in a state of disappointment, in one respect fared impressively well by stepping up in showdowns that mattered most.
"It's so early," eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts, not knowing what just happened 30 minutes away in Durham, commented following his team's loss to Texas when asked if he's concerned about the ACC's performances. "Like, I don't even know who won [tonight]...
"We have to focus on us right now. And then obviously, I'll look at everybody else. But I'm not caught up in that [NET] rank. It's the first one. That thing's gonna change so many times before the end of the season."
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils, enjoying the all-around brilliance of otherworldly 17-year-old phenom Cooper Flagg alongside a deep cast of prolific talents, appeared dominant in key stretches against the SEC's top-ranked squad, as the Blue Devils defeated the visiting No. 2 Auburn Tigers, 84-78, while State was hosting Texas.
In other words, despite previous losses to Kansas and Kentucky on neutral floors by a combined eight points, Duke figures to be a top title contender all season.
NC State travels to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils, now No. 4 in the NET Rankings, on Jan. 27. Of course, anyone who watched last season's Elite Eight bout between the Wolfpack and Blue Devils in Dallas or State's clash against Duke in the ACC Tournament should be well aware of the fact that Kevin Keatts knows what it takes to upset Jon Scheyer's powerhouse program.
Plus, on Tuesday night, the unranked Clemson Tigers (8-1, 0-0 ACC), now checking in with a No. 15 NET, recorded a 70-66 home victory over the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats. State welcomes the Tigers to the Lenovo Center just five days after squaring off against Duke in Durham.
Presently, though, Kevin Keatts and his Wolfpack are preparing for their first ACC test. They host the unranked Florida State Seminoles (7-2, 0-0 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPNU).
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.