Duke Basketball Guard Turns Jon Scheyer Blunder Into Dream Come True
Duke basketball might've started 8-0 had Jon Scheyer played freshman wing Isaiah Evans even a single minute in tightly contested losses to Kentucky and Kansas. We'll never know.
ALSO READ: Duke Recruiting Target Miikka Muurinen Eyeing Three Trips
That said, anyone who studied the former five-star recruit's unmatched clutch flair and bucket-getting artistry as a North Meck High School (N.C.) senior in powering upset playoff victories, including one over previously undefeated New Hanover in the state championship bout, should've known never to keep him on the bench when a squad needs a statement lift against a daunting foe.
Scheyer's spin suggests some facets of Evans' game weren't quite ready for big-time minutes until Wednesday night's breakout performance, which began pretty much as soon as he touched the floor in the No. 9-ranked Blue Devils' 84-78 home win over the previously unbeaten No. 2 Auburn Tigers in the SEC/ACC Challenge. His sizzle, to the tune of a 6-for-8 clip beyond the arc in the first half, prevented a blowout by the visitors.
Evans saved Duke from falling to 5-3, and he saved the ACC from complete embarrassment against the SEC, which prevailed in 14 of the 16 matchups.
He shines under the brightest lights. His fearlessness is contagious. And whether in hindsight or foresight, it was an obvious gaffe for Scheyer not to call his number at least once or twice against Kentucky and Kansas, not to mention in Duke's win at Arizona.
The 3-point stroke and winning spirit are far too valuable to bench.
"I'm used to being a flamethrower," Evans noted after finishing with 18 points against Auburn, as Scheyer played him only five minutes in the second half and, for whatever reason, without ensuring that he see even one more 3-point attempt after the break. "I'm just happy I could contribute. It was amazing.
"Since I signed with Duke, I always dreamed about being in a high-intensity game like that and delivering for my team. And then coming out with the win, that was the most important part for me. Getting meaningful buckets, getting stops on defense, getting timely rebounds, it just felt amazing out there."
Duke had a chance to bury Auburn early in the second half. It didn't have to come down to the final minutes. But Scheyer waited too long to sub in Evans when the Tigers were on their heels via a 50-38 deficit with 18 minutes to play in the showdown.
Scheyer waited until after the under-16 timeout to point to Evans on the bench, at which point the 6-foot-6 "Slim" had to sit on the floor at the scorer's table for almost three minutes, no doubt unnecessarily stiffening up a bit before finally checking in with 13:15 to play and the Duke basketball lead already trimmed to 56-49.
Another missed opportunity by Scheyer.
Maybe the third-year head coach just prefers things to be difficult as possible for Evans at this early juncture in the season.
"He wants to play," Scheyer said about Evans in his opening statement to the media following the program's first home win over a top-10 opponent under his command. "And I want guys who get pissed and have that edge about them and have that humility to attack every single day. To have that amazing courage to come into this game and do what he did, I'm not sure if I've ever been a part of something like that in my years here."
By carving out a permanent spot for Isaiah Evans in the regular rotation moving forward, Jon Scheyer could become part of something like that far more often.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.