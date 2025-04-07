Sharpshooting Transfer Appears on NC State Basketball Recruiting Radar
Since entering the portal over the weekend, Chattanooga transfer Honor Huff has been one of the hottest commodities on the market due to his shooting prowess. Dozens of schools have reported interest, and Huff can now add the NC State basketball recruiters to his list of suitors.
On Sunday afternoon, Rivals' NCAA Transfer Portal account reported that Will Wade and the NC State staff were the latest addition to Huff’s potential options, joining a long list that includes Wolfpack archrival UNC.
The 5-foot-10, 168-pound junior guard led the country in triples this season, connecting on 131 of his 315 attempts beyond the arc, equating to an impressive 41.6 percent on over eight 3-point tries per night.
As a full-time starter for the Mocs, Huff was nearly automatic from downtown en route to becoming an All-SoCon First Team selection and helping lead Chattanooga to an NIT title.
The third-year collegian averaged 15.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 38 games. He began his career at VMI before moving to Chattanooga, knocking down over 100 threes in each of his past two campaigns.
As things stand, the NC State basketball coaches hold transfer commitments from former McNeese State guards Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland, who are following Will Wade to Raleigh,
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball portal news.