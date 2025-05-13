NC State Basketball: Newly Minted Five-Star Arrives in Raleigh
Ex-Miami pledge Matt Able visited the NC State basketball program in late March, committed to first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade just over a week later, and put his pledge in ink during the April signing period. And the Sagemont Prep School (Fla.) standout shooting guard returned to Raleigh this week, this time taking in all the scenes as a full-fledged five-star roster addition.
On his Monday Instagram Story, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Able, a composite five-star ranking No. 26 overall in the 2025 recruiting cycle, added two "home" emojis to his photo from the practice court in the program's Dail Basketball Center on the NC State campus, in effect advertising that he's now "home, home" with the Wolfpack.
Able has climbed almost 200 spots on the 247Sports 2025 Composite in just the past nine months.
"He is a three-level scorer that has the ability to use his height and athleticism to get to the rim," Wade noted about Able in announcing his signing back in mid-April, "but also has a good midrange shot and can really get going from long range.
"He's just scratching the surface of what he can become but has all the tools to be a difference-maker at NC State."
NC State basketball is also set to welcome Christ School (N.C.) four-star big man Zymicah Wilkins and Congolese center Paul Mbiya as part of its No. 35-ranked 2025 recruiting haul.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.